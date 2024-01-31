Search
Today’s podcast discusses the beating of a Chabad rabbi by a ride-share driver in DC and what it suggests about the spate of violent acts against Jews after 10/7, how this might tie into the border issue, and Congressional races in which this kind of thing will play a role. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary. Noah Rosenfield provided research assistance.

CopyCopied