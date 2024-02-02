

Today’s podcast looks at some very good economic statistics on job and wage growth and wonders whether fortune is favoring the president and his chances in November. Then again, what about the fact he said he was going to strike in response to the deaths of Americans in Jordan and hasn’t done so? Also, the Commentary Podcast Mailbag! Give a listen.

